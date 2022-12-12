Thailand Steps Up Safety Measures as Foreign Tourist Arrivals Surge









BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has ordered the beefing up of safety and security measures for tourists, as the number of foreign visitors to Thailand continues to climb.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha urged relevant agencies and tourism operators to enhance security measures at all locations and ensure public health and safety.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand

