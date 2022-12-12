December 12, 2022

Thailand Steps Up Safety Measures as Foreign Tourist Arrivals Surge

Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Arrivals Level at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has ordered the beefing up of safety and security measures for tourists, as the number of foreign visitors to Thailand continues to climb.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha urged relevant agencies and tourism operators to enhance security measures at all locations and ensure public health and safety.

