December 19, 2022

Flooding in Songkhla, Narathiwat and Nakhon Si Thammarat

18 hours ago TN
Floods in Hat Yai, Songkhla

Floods in Hat Yai, Songkhla. Photo: Peerapat Wimolrungkarat / พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์ / Government of Thailand.




Heavy rain and a high tide caused widespread flooding in Thailand’s southern provinces of Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Narathiwat on Sunday.

Red flags are being flown on Chalatat beach in Songkhla, to advise people not to venture into the sea, due to waves of up to 4 metres and strong winds.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



