Flooding in Songkhla, Narathiwat and Nakhon Si Thammarat
Heavy rain and a high tide caused widespread flooding in Thailand’s southern provinces of Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Narathiwat on Sunday.
Red flags are being flown on Chalatat beach in Songkhla, to advise people not to venture into the sea, due to waves of up to 4 metres and strong winds.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.