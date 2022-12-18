South Korean jet ski racer dies during competition in Pattaya









The tragedy happened at the Water Jet World Grand Prix 2022 in Jomtien, Pattaya. The victim, Mr. Sung Won Kim, 40, who competed under the banner “Freedom Racing”, fell off his Kawasaki 300 jet ski numbered 82nd while he was navigating the first curve shortly after the race kicked off, according to eyewitnesses.

The South Korean pro hit the sea with force and lost consciousness. The bottom of his jet ski was completely ruined. The victim was rescued back to Jomtien Beach by the race’s rescue team and was rushed to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital where medical personnel announced that his pulse had stopped. Despite attempts at resuscitation, the victim passed away.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

