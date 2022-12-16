16 year-old charged after attacking four teenagers with scissors near a school in Phuket Town

People walking on the street in Kathu, Phuket. Photo: Vesselin Kolev / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.









A 16 year-old teenager has presented himself to police after he attacked four teenagers with a pair of scissors near a school in Phuket Town.

The Phuket City Police Chief Colonel Sarawut Chooprasit told The Phuket Express that four male teenagers have been injured after a fight on Monday (December 19th) near a school in Phuket Town.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

