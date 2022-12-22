AeroThai Anticipates Speedy Recovery of Air Travel
BANGKOK (NNT) – The official body in charge of the kingdom’s air traffic has remained optimistic about the Thai aviation industry’s prospects, claiming that the recovery in international and domestic travel is accelerating.
According to Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Co Ltd (AeroThai), the number of flights would increase by 65% next year over this year.
AeroThai President Nopasit Chakpitak stated that the resurgence of Thailand’s aviation business is largely attributable to the government’s decision to eliminate Covid-19 travel restrictions and completely reopen the country.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
