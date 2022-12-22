December 22, 2022

AeroThai Anticipates Speedy Recovery of Air Travel

7 hours ago TN
Suvarnabhumi air traffic control tower is 132 meters high

Suvarnabhumi air traffic control tower is 132 meters high. Photo: Khaosaming.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The official body in charge of the kingdom’s air traffic has remained optimistic about the Thai aviation industry’s prospects, claiming that the recovery in international and domestic travel is accelerating.

According to Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Co Ltd (AeroThai), the number of flights would increase by 65% next year over this year.

AeroThai President Nopasit Chakpitak stated that the resurgence of Thailand’s aviation business is largely attributable to the government’s decision to eliminate Covid-19 travel restrictions and completely reopen the country.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan and Her Majesty the Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck

HM Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan Visits Thailand

7 hours ago TN
View of the Parliament of Thailan

Cannabis Bill in limbo after House meeting lacks a quorum

24 hours ago TN
The Prime Minister debates at the meeting House of Representatives, Parliament of Thailand

Thai Parliament votes to remove contentious Section 3 of Cannabis Bill

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A crowded baht bus (songthaew) on Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya

Trucker Spills Dozens of Boxes of Beer on Pattaya Road

7 hours ago TN
His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan and Her Majesty the Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck

HM Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan Visits Thailand

7 hours ago TN
People walking on the street in Kathu, Phuket

16 year-old charged after attacking four teenagers with scissors near a school in Phuket Town

7 hours ago TN
Suvarnabhumi air traffic control tower is 132 meters high

AeroThai Anticipates Speedy Recovery of Air Travel

7 hours ago TN
Koh Samui Airport

Australian Man Arrested at Samui Airport with 96 Bullets and Disassembled Firearm

8 hours ago TN