December 22, 2022

HM Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan Visits Thailand

7 hours ago TN
His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan and Her Majesty the Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck

His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan and Her Majesty the Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck. Photo: MEAphotogallery / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, Dec 22 (TNA) – Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of the Kingdom of Bhutan on Thursday offered flowers to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to wish for Her Royal Highness’s speedy recovery.

She also signed a book of well wishes.

Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema is on a visit to Thailand between December 21-23 as a Special Representative of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of the Kingdom of Bhutan, according to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

