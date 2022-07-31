Phuket Airport









Phuket International Airport

Phuket International Airport (IATA: HKT, ICAO: VTSP) is an airport serving the Phuket Province of Thailand. It is located in the north of Phuket Island, 32 kilometres from the centre of Phuket City. The airport plays a major role in Thailand’s tourism industry, as Phuket Island is a popular resort destination. It is the second busiest airport in Thailand in terms of passengers (but not cargo), after Suvarnabhumi Airport in the Bangkok metropolitan area.

The airport has two terminals: Terminal 1 is used for international flights and Terminal 2 for domestic flights.

Access to and from airport

Thep Kasatri road is the main road connecting the airport and downtown.

Transportation Service

Limousine hire and car rental is available at the airport. Passengers should contact the Transportation Service Counter in the arrival hall. Here you can also find information concerning bus timetables, minibus/microbus hire etc.

Limousine Hire

Tickets are sold at the Limousine counter in the arrival hall, 1st floor.

Car Rental

Available near the limousine counter.

Public Transport

There are 2 car rental counters, one in the arrival hall at the north end and the other at the south end.

Car Park

Total area 26,000 m²

Capacity 443 vehicles

Contact Information

The central phone number is

Tel

07 632 7230-7

Information counter

Tel

07 632 7230-7

Ext. 1100,1111,1122

Security center

Tel

07 632 7230-7

Ext. 1191

First aid room

Tel

07 632 7230-7

Ext. 1133

Airlines

Tel

07 632 7230-7

Ext. 1206

Counter of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Tel

07 632 7110

Post office

Tel

07 632 7430

Immigration

Tel

07 632 7430

Ext. 1109

Customs

Tel

07 632 7430

Ext. 1161

Travel south

Tel

07 632 7430

Ext. 1284, 1285

ATTA

Tel

07 632 7154

Passenger Arrivals hall (class)

Tel

07 632 7154

Ext. 1100

