Phuket Airport

Phuket International Airport (IATA: HKT, ICAO: VTSP) is an airport serving the Phuket Province of Thailand. It is located in the north of Phuket Island, 32 kilometres from the centre of Phuket City. The airport plays a major role in Thailand’s tourism industry, as Phuket Island is a popular resort destination. It is the second busiest airport in Thailand in terms of passengers (but not cargo), after Suvarnabhumi Airport in the Bangkok metropolitan area.
The airport has two terminals: Terminal 1 is used for international flights and Terminal 2 for domestic flights.
Access to and from airport
Thep Kasatri road is the main road connecting the airport and downtown.
Transportation Service
Limousine hire and car rental is available at the airport. Passengers should contact the Transportation Service Counter in the arrival hall. Here you can also find information concerning bus timetables, minibus/microbus hire etc.
Limousine Hire
Tickets are sold at the Limousine counter in the arrival hall, 1st floor.
Car Rental
Available near the limousine counter.
Public Transport
There are 2 car rental counters, one in the arrival hall at the north end and the other at the south end.
Car Park
Total area 26,000 m²
Capacity 443 vehicles
Contact Information
The central phone number is
Tel
07 632 7230-7
Information counter
Tel
07 632 7230-7
Ext. 1100,1111,1122
Security center
Tel
07 632 7230-7
Ext. 1191
First aid room
Tel
07 632 7230-7
Ext. 1133
Airlines
Tel
07 632 7230-7
Ext. 1206
Counter of the Tourism Authority of Thailand
Tel
07 632 7110
Post office
Tel
07 632 7430
Immigration
Tel
07 632 7430
Ext. 1109
Customs
Tel
07 632 7430
Ext. 1161
Travel south
Tel
07 632 7430
Ext. 1284, 1285
ATTA
Tel
07 632 7154
Passenger Arrivals hall (class)
Tel
07 632 7154
Ext. 1100
