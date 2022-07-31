August 1, 2022

Phuket Airport

1 day ago TN
Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport

Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport. Photo: Alexander Beltyukov / airliners.net. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Phuket International Airport

Phuket International Airport (IATA: HKT, ICAO: VTSP) is an airport serving the Phuket Province of Thailand. It is located in the north of Phuket Island, 32 kilometres from the centre of Phuket City. The airport plays a major role in Thailand’s tourism industry, as Phuket Island is a popular resort destination. It is the second busiest airport in Thailand in terms of passengers (but not cargo), after Suvarnabhumi Airport in the Bangkok metropolitan area.

The airport has two terminals: Terminal 1 is used for international flights and Terminal 2 for domestic flights.

Access to and from airport
Thep Kasatri road is the main road connecting the airport and downtown.

Transportation Service
Limousine hire and car rental is available at the airport. Passengers should contact the Transportation Service Counter in the arrival hall. Here you can also find information concerning bus timetables, minibus/microbus hire etc.

Limousine Hire
Tickets are sold at the Limousine counter in the arrival hall, 1st floor.

Car Rental
Available near the limousine counter.

Public Transport
There are 2 car rental counters, one in the arrival hall at the north end and the other at the south end.

Car Park
Total area 26,000 m²
Capacity 443 vehicles

Contact Information

The central phone number is

Tel
07 632 7230-7

Information counter

Tel
07 632 7230-7
Ext. 1100,1111,1122

Security center

Tel
07 632 7230-7
Ext. 1191

First aid room

Tel
07 632 7230-7
Ext. 1133

Airlines

Tel
07 632 7230-7
Ext. 1206

Counter of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Tel
07 632 7110

Post office

Tel
07 632 7430

Immigration

Tel
07 632 7430
Ext. 1109

Customs

Tel
07 632 7430
Ext. 1161

Travel south

Tel
07 632 7430
Ext. 1284, 1285

ATTA

Tel
07 632 7154

Passenger Arrivals hall (class)

Tel
07 632 7154
Ext. 1100

© www.adventureinthailand.com



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: ,

More Stories

James Bond Island in Phang Nga

Phang Nga on the shore of the Andaman Sea

1 day ago TN
Thung Wua Laen Beach in Chumphon

Chumphon in Southern Thailand

1 day ago TN
Beach on Koh Rok Yai, Koh Lanta

Koh Lanta in Krabi

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Town of Luang Prabang, Laos

5 Killed in Thai Tour Bus Accident in Laos

11 hours ago TN
Phuket Nightlife

Customer shot dead outside Phuket pub

12 hours ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya

56-year-old bottle scavenger found dead in front of abandoned convenience store in Pattaya

12 hours ago TN
Street at night in Old Phuket Town

One dead, one injured in Phuket Town night club shooting after clubgoer allegedly attacks guard with a sword

12 hours ago TN
Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II

House Committee Reviews Air Force Appeal for F-35 Jets

12 hours ago TN