August 1, 2022

Samui International Airport

1 day ago TN
Aircraft ready for take-off at Koh Samui Airport

Aircraft ready for take-off at Koh Samui Airport. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.




Samui International Airport in Koh Samui

Bangkok Airways built its first airport at Koh Samui, a major resort island in the Gulf of Thailand. Samui Airport, located at the northern part of the island near Bo Put Beach, is 2,100 meters long; while the main facility is outfitted with the highest safety-standard equipment, modern communications, and open-air passenger terminals—its architecture was built to naturally blend in with the island’s surrounding flora and fauna.

On September 25, 1997, Samui Airport was upgraded into a customs airport. The resulting enhancements comprise of immigration facilities, customs services, new passenger terminals, and additional direct flight routes into Samui.

Bangkok Airways’ southern “Natural Hub” not only serves as gateway to a multitude of natural destinations, but it is also a place where passengers can relax and unwind at its numerous facilities. Located within the airport, passengers can dine on delicious traditional Thai cuisine at its open-air Thai restaurant; send postcards to friends and family at the airport’s post office; and select memorable gifts from its souvenir shop. The latest additional to Samui Airport is the “Soul to Sole” spa where passengers can loosen up to a traditional Thai massage before boarding their flight.

Phone

Samui Airport Information phone 077 245601 / 077 425401

Samui Airport Transportation

A variety of ground transportation is available from and to the airport.

Minibus and Taxi

Minibus tickets and private car transfers can be booked at the transport counter in the Arrivals area.

Car Rental

Car rental counters (Hertz, Sixt, Budget, Avis) are located in the arrivals area.

