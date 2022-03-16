Thai man gets life sentence for murder of Swiss tourist in Phuket last August









The Phuket Provincial Court sentenced a Thai man to life imprisonment on Tuesday, after finding him guilty of the murder of a Swiss tourist at a waterfall on the island on August 3rd last year.

The court dismissed charges of attempted rape and sexual assault against the defendant Theerawat Thortip.

The 57-year-old Swiss victim, Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, arrived on Phuket on July 13th. According to the court, Theerawat went to the waterfall on August 3rd to search for forest produce. On his way back from the jungle, he found the tourist sitting alone at the waterfall and assaulted her, intending to rape her.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

