Prayut Says He Will Decide if House Should Be Dissolved
BANGKOK, March 15 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said whether the House should be dissolved or not would depend on his decision and he would base it on situations.
He was responding to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon’s earlier remark on the same day that the House can be dissolved after the government hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum late this year.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!