March 16, 2022

Prayut Says He Will Decide if House Should Be Dissolved

15 hours ago TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK, March 15 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said whether the House should be dissolved or not would depend on his decision and he would base it on situations.

He was responding to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon’s earlier remark on the same day that the House can be dissolved after the government hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum late this year.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Wat Bowonniwet Vihara Rajavaravihara in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok

Funeral Prepared for Somdet Phra Wannarat

13 mins ago TN
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Thai man gets life sentence for murder of Swiss tourist in Phuket last August

15 hours ago TN
University Technology Center (UTC)

Chulalongkorn University Urges Researchers to Launch Deep Tech

15 hours ago Chulalongkorn University

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Wat Bowonniwet Vihara Rajavaravihara in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok

Funeral Prepared for Somdet Phra Wannarat

13 mins ago TN
Nok Air ATR 72-200 at Chiang Mai International Airport

Betong flights cancelled two days after inauguration

27 mins ago TN
Inside the Fukushima I Nuclear Power Plant

7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Fukushima, in northern Japan

31 mins ago TN
Road in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Six killed, 12 injured in highway crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan

15 hours ago TN
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Thai man gets life sentence for murder of Swiss tourist in Phuket last August

15 hours ago TN