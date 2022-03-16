Six killed, 12 injured in highway crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan









PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Six illegal Myanmar migrants were killed and 12 injured when the pickup they were travelling in crashed into the median divider fence on Phetkasem highway in Muang district early on Wednesday.

Pol Lt Col Suthep Jamikorn, duty investigator at Khlong Wan, said the accident occurred about 3am near kilometer marker 316+800 on the Bangkok-bound side of Phetkasem highway, near Nam Khao village in tambon Khlong Wan.

Chaiwat Satyaem

BANGKOK POST

