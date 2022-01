A man has been found dead in the forest in Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima and is believed to have become lost and starved to death.

A park official reported the discovery on Tuesday, Pol Col Thuengporn Panthong, chief of Soeng Sang district police, said on Wednesday.

Full article: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

