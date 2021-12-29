Omicron Variant Poses ”Big Wave” Challenge to Industries
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) warns that the new Omicron coronavirus variant could, in combination with other factors, pose a major “big wave” challenge for industrial operators.
The highly transmissible strain has already prompted many European nations to reimpose strict measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Kriengkrai Thiennukul, vice-chairman of the FTI, said that, in addition to the Omicron variant, digital disruption, climate change, an aging society and geopolitical tensions will continue to weigh on manufacturing sentiment going into 2022 and beyond.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!