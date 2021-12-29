Thai Karate Athletes Test Positive For COVID
BANGKOK, Dec 29 (TNA) – Eighteen karate athletes, coaching staff and executives of the Thailand Karate Federation tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the Asian Karate Championships in Kazakhstan but all of them remained stable.
Yanisa Torrattanawathana, head coach of the Thai karate athletes who joined the Asian Karate Championships in Kazakhstan, said that the infected people included 13 athletes and were quarantined at a local hotel. They only had fever and did not need hospitalization.
TNA
