Thai Karate Athletes Test Positive For COVID









BANGKOK, Dec 29 (TNA) – Eighteen karate athletes, coaching staff and executives of the Thailand Karate Federation tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the Asian Karate Championships in Kazakhstan but all of them remained stable.

Yanisa Torrattanawathana, head coach of the Thai karate athletes who joined the Asian Karate Championships in Kazakhstan, said that the infected people included 13 athletes and were quarantined at a local hotel. They only had fever and did not need hospitalization.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





