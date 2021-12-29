Bangkok beats Pattaya as top New Year’s Eve destination, Khao Kho makes it into the Top 10









Bangkok has defeated last year’s champion Pattaya and returned to number one spot as the most favourite destination to celebrate the start of 2022, according to data from digital travel platform Agoda.

However, Pattaya is still number two in the survey and it reflects an Asian-wide trend as world–class beach destinations dominate the top of the list. For example, Goa comes top for India, Bali for Indonesia, Cebu is the leading Philippines destination and Jeju Island comes in first in South Korea.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

