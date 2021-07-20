Norway accuses China of carrying out cyberattack on parliament, as UK & US condemn broader ‘Chinese hacking’







The Norwegian government has claimed that Chinese hackers were responsible for a cyberattack on the country’s parliament in March this year, and called on Beijing to tackle and prevent such “malicious” activities.

In a statement on Monday, Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said that an investigation into an attack on the national parliament’s email system on March 10 concluded that the attack “was carried out from China.”

She said that several of Norway’s allies, the European Union and Microsoft had also confirmed the findings of the country’s intelligence services. The attacks had targeted a security hole in Microsoft’s Exchange software, the minister said.

“This is a serious incident which has hit our most important democratic institution,” she noted.

Full story: rt.com

