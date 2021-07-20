Thai Startup Is Ready to Produce Subunit Vaccine in Few Weeks







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s government has revealed that a potential COVID-19 vaccine, derived from plant protein, or subunit vaccine, which uses the same technology as Novavax, could be ready for production in a few weeks.

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the vaccine has been developed by Baiya Phytopharm Co Ltd, a Thai startup company. A subunit vaccine presents one or more antigens to the immune system without introducing pathogen particles, whole or otherwise.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal

National News Bureau of Thailand





