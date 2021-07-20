  • July 20, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thai Startup Is…

Thai Startup Is Ready to Produce Subunit Vaccine in Few Weeks

Thai Startup Is Ready to Produce Subunit Vaccine in Few Weeks

Solo-Protein COVID-19 Subunit Vaccine Vial Prop – mRNA. Photo: Spencer B. Davis. CC BY 4.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s government has revealed that a potential COVID-19 vaccine, derived from plant protein, or subunit vaccine, which uses the same technology as Novavax, could be ready for production in a few weeks.

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the vaccine has been developed by Baiya Phytopharm Co Ltd, a Thai startup company. A subunit vaccine presents one or more antigens to the immune system without introducing pathogen particles, whole or otherwise.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Israeli-Thai couple marry under Phuket Sandbox
Phuket

Israeli-Thai couple marry under Phuket Sandbox

July 20, 2021
Checkpoints set up in 13 ‘dark red’ provinces
News

Checkpoints set up in 13 ‘dark red’...

July 20, 2021
11,305 New COVID Cases, 80 More Fatalities On Tuesday
News

11,305 New COVID Cases, 80 More Fatalities...

July 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.