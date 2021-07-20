  • July 20, 2021
Food delivery rider arrested for trying to set fire to royal portrait

Thanon Ratchadamnoen Nok (Outer Ratchadamnoen Avenue) viewed from Phan Fa Lilat Bridge; the Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall is visible in the distance. Photo: Maythee Anegboonlap (IIun). CC BY-SA 2.0.



A rider working for a food delivery app was arrested last night (Monday) at his home in Pathum Thani’s Rangsit area, after an alleged attempt to set fire to a royal portrait during the anti-government protest on Bangkok’s Ratchadamnoen Nok Road on Sunday.

Caught on camera pouring petrol on and setting fire to the base of a large portrait of the King, amid calls by police to stop, the 25-year-old man is facing charges of lèse majesté, arson and violation of the Emergency Decree’s ban on gatherings.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



