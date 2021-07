In Chiang Mai, 36 Thais and foreigners were arrested on Sunday night, after being spotted drinking alcohol after 9pm at a restaurant on Moon Muang Road in Muang district, police said.

A shop owner was also captured. They all face charges for defying local lockdown orders.

Yesterday, Chiang Mai reported 46 new cases, bringing the total to 4,790.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS