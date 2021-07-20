  • July 20, 2021
Submarine Budget Taken off Agenda

INS Sindhurakshak (S63) submarine, a Sindhughosh class (Russian Kilo class) SSK. Photo: Brian Burnell.



BANGKOK, July 19 (TNA) – Navy chief Adm Chartchai Srivorakhan took a multi-billion-baht submarine budget request off the agenda of the House committee vetting the 2022 Budget Bill.

Adm Chartchai informed the meeting of the special House committee scrutinizing the budget bill of his intention to remove the budget request for two submarines out of its agenda.

The online meeting was organized to scrutinize the budget of the Defence Ministry. Representatives of the organizations that sought the budget presented details from their offices.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Tags:

TN

