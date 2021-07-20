Submarine Budget Taken off Agenda







BANGKOK, July 19 (TNA) – Navy chief Adm Chartchai Srivorakhan took a multi-billion-baht submarine budget request off the agenda of the House committee vetting the 2022 Budget Bill.

Adm Chartchai informed the meeting of the special House committee scrutinizing the budget bill of his intention to remove the budget request for two submarines out of its agenda.

The online meeting was organized to scrutinize the budget of the Defence Ministry. Representatives of the organizations that sought the budget presented details from their offices.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





