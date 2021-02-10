February 10, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand to start human trials of locally developed COVID-19 vaccine in March

1 min read
9 mins ago TN
COVID-19 vaccine vial and test tube

COVID-19 vaccine vial and test tube. Photo: WiR_Pixs / Pixabay.


Thailand will begin the first stage of human trials in March of a new COVID-19 vaccine, which has been developed jointly by the Faculty of Tropical Medicine of Mahidol University and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told the media on Wednesday.

He said that the vaccine was developed in the middle of last year and put on animal trials, the results of which indicated a satisfactory ability to stimulate immunity in the test subjects, adding that the next step is human trial of the vaccine candidate.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Thailand to start human trials of locally developed COVID-19 vaccine in March 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


More Stories

1 min read

Thailand reports one new COVID-19 death, 157 more cases

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Samut Sakhon is not a new COVID-19 cluster, says Samut Songkhram Governor

9 hours ago TN
3 min read

Chula Develops a Proven Formula to Combat Hair Loss and Baldness from Mangrove Trees

9 hours ago Chulalongkorn University

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Protests move to Pathumwan police station, tear gas fired

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand to start human trials of locally developed COVID-19 vaccine in March

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Household Cannabis Plants Start in Buri Ram

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports one new COVID-19 death, 157 more cases

8 hours ago TN