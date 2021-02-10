Thailand to start human trials of locally developed COVID-19 vaccine in March

Thailand to start human trials of locally developed COVID-19 vaccine in March1 min read
Thailand will begin the first stage of human trials in March of a new COVID-19 vaccine, which has been developed jointly by the Faculty of Tropical Medicine of Mahidol University and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told the media on Wednesday.
He said that the vaccine was developed in the middle of last year and put on animal trials, the results of which indicated a satisfactory ability to stimulate immunity in the test subjects, adding that the next step is human trial of the vaccine candidate.
By Thai PBS World