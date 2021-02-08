February 8, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai health officials skeptical about COVID-19 vaccine passports

1 min read
3 mins ago TN
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.


Thai health officials are not convinced about the “vaccine passport” idea, which would allow travellers, who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Thailand without the need to endure 14-days of quarantine.

The Director-General of the Disease Control Department, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong announced yesterday that the vaccine passport is only a suggestion, because the World Health Organisation has suggested that there is not enough evidence to show that the COVID-19 vaccine will fully protect people from getting infected.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Thai health officials skeptical about COVID-19 vaccine passports 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

186 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 35 from active testing

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airways Responds to Alleged Dismissal of 400 Pilots

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Tourism Ministry Seeks Vaccines for Tourism Industry, push vaccine passport

20 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thai health officials skeptical about COVID-19 vaccine passports

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

186 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 35 from active testing

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airways Responds to Alleged Dismissal of 400 Pilots

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

DSI Cracks down on Big Pirate Movie Website In Nonthaburi

21 mins ago TN