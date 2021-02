BANGKOK, Feb 9 (TNA) – Police said explosions near the Myanmar embassy yesterday were intended to create disorder.

Two explosions were heard near the embassy and the Saint Louis electric train station on Sathon Road after an anti-coup demonstration by protesters including those from the WeVo activist group.

No one was injured.

TNA

