Heart-broken Russian man remains in ICU after slashing own throat

Heart-broken Russian man remains in ICU after slashing own throat1 min read
PHUKET: Police have identified the Russian man who slashed his own neck with a fruit knife on the Karon beach road on Sunday night (Feb 7). The man remains in intensive care at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, Karon Police Chief Col Peerapong Chai-aroon has confirmed.
The man has been confirmed to be a 20-year-old Russian national, who had been staying at the Nai Harn Beach Condominium in Rawai since Jan 8, Col Peerapong told The Phuket News.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News