186 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 35 from active testing





The government on Monday recorded 186 new coronavirus cases, for an accumulated total of 23,557 since the pandemic began a year ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 79.

Of the 186 new cases, only 35 were found during active testing, a sharp drop from recent days. The number of cases reported by hospitals, however, rose to 141. The new caseload was rounded out by 10 recent arrivals from abroad.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

