Police fired tear gas as protesters rallied outside Pathumwan police station in Bangkok after some were arrested during a rally at Pathumwan intersection.

The demonstrators gathered outside the police station after marching from the rally at the downtown intersection in the biggest pro-democracy rally this year so far.

Full story: Bangkok Post

