February 9, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Explosions near Myanmar Embassy Came from Firecrackers

Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok on Sathorn Nua Road

Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok on Sathorn Nua Road. Photo: Embassy of Myanmar Bangkok / Facebook.


BANGKOK, Feb 9 (TNA) – Explosions near the Myanmar embassy yesterday were caused by ball-shaped firecrackers and police were hunting for a wrongdoer, the Bangkok police chief said.

Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said that the explosions came from ball-shaped firecrackers in plastic wraps which used low-power gunpowder. Police did not find any shrapnel and no one was injured in the incident.

