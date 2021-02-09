Explosions near Myanmar Embassy Came from Firecrackers

Explosions near Myanmar Embassy Came from Firecrackers1 min read
BANGKOK, Feb 9 (TNA) – Explosions near the Myanmar embassy yesterday were caused by ball-shaped firecrackers and police were hunting for a wrongdoer, the Bangkok police chief said.
Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said that the explosions came from ball-shaped firecrackers in plastic wraps which used low-power gunpowder. Police did not find any shrapnel and no one was injured in the incident.
TNA