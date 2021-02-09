Samut Sakhon pork vendor infects 87 with COVID-19 in 5 provinces: CCSA





A pork vendor, living in the Ampawa district of Samut Sakhon, has been blamed for the cluster infection of at least 87 people, scattered in and around Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi and Suphan Buri provinces, said CCSA deputy spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan on Monday.

During her daily briefing on COVID-19 situation in Thailand, she said that the female pork vendor has a stall at the Rodfai market in Samut Sakhon’s provincial town, but she travels to Potharam district of Ratchaburi every morning to collect meat from a wholesaler.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

