Insured in Thailand can now claim medical expenses during home or community isolation







People with appropriate insurance cover can now claim medical expenses incurred while they are in home or community isolation, for up to 14 days, from their insurers, according to Mr. Sutthiphol Thaveechaikarn, secretary-general of Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC).

He said, however, that claims can only be for actual and necessary expenses incurred for medical treatment and the amount payable will not exceed the financial benefits stipulated in the insurance policy.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





