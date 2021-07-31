  • July 31, 2021
Media Organizations Demand Freedom of Expression

Reporters at the Government house. Photo: Government of Thailand.



BANGKOK, July 30 (TNA) – Representatives of six media organizations sent an open letter to the prime minister, demanding he lift restrictions on the freedom of expression of people and media organizations.

The demand came from the National Press Council of Thailand, the News Broadcasting Council of Thailand, the Thai Journalists Association, the Thai Broadcast Journalists Association, the Society for Online News Providers and the National Union of Journalists Thailand.

