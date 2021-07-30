  • July 30, 2021
PM says ‘sorry’ over COVID losses, hints at semi-lockdown extension in ‘Dark Red’ zone

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation concerning vaccination in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said “sorry” over COVID-19 losses and that he is sympathizing with a lot of people suffering from the pandemic and its impacts, while hinting at a possible extension of semi-lockdown measures imposed in 13 provinces in the “Dark Red” zone, in a video interview with the government’s team of spokesperson yesterday (Thursday).

“I sympathize. I’m sorry. I am trying to tackle all the many challenges. I’ll do my best as the prime minister. But cooperation is also needed in sharing the same facts, so problems can be solved. I’m not disheartened, but I’m sorry for all the losses and I’d like to boost the morale of the officials. This is something we need to do together, because we are Thais,” Mr. Prayut said.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



