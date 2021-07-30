  • July 30, 2021
COVID-19 vaccination booking fraud details emerge

COVID-19 vaccine vial and syringe. Photo: Asian Development Bank / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.



Corrupt workers who sold Covid vaccination slots at Bang Sue Grand Station slipped up when they registered 2,000 people for inoculation through a gate reserved that day for a few hundred foreigners registered through the Foreign Ministry.

The information emerged as police began their investigation into alleged corruption by 19 computer system operators accused of selling as many as 6,000 quota appointments for Covid-19 vaccination at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



