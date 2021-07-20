  • July 20, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Chiang Mai
  3. Chiang Mai Closes…

Chiang Mai Closes Risky Places to Control COVID-19

Chiang Mai Closes Risky Places to Control COVID-19

THAILAND – The U.S. Consulate General in Chiang Mai donated equipment and materials supplied by the Joint U.S. Military Advisory Group Thailand (JUSMAGTHAI). Photo By: Courtesy photo / pacom.mil.



BANGKOK, July 20 (TNA) – Chiang Mai Communicable Disease Committee ordered the closure of pubs, bars and other entertainment venues, effective today after the number of Covid-19 cases had increased.

The order also applies to karaoke shops, massage parlours, bowling alleys, billiards halls, game and internet cafes.

Sport stadiums, fitness centers and gyms are allowed to open until 9pm and dining-in at restaurants must stop at 11pm.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

India’s COVID-19 Deaths 10 Times Higher than Reported: Study
Asia

India’s COVID-19 Deaths 10 Times Higher than...

July 20, 2021
Government Will Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccinations in Greater Bangkok
Bangkok

Government Will Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccinations in Greater...

July 20, 2021
Contract to buy 20m doses of Pfizer vaccine signed
News

Contract to buy 20m doses of Pfizer...

July 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.