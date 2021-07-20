Chiang Mai Closes Risky Places to Control COVID-19







BANGKOK, July 20 (TNA) – Chiang Mai Communicable Disease Committee ordered the closure of pubs, bars and other entertainment venues, effective today after the number of Covid-19 cases had increased.

The order also applies to karaoke shops, massage parlours, bowling alleys, billiards halls, game and internet cafes.

Sport stadiums, fitness centers and gyms are allowed to open until 9pm and dining-in at restaurants must stop at 11pm.

