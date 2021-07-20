  • July 20, 2021
Government Will Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccinations in Greater Bangkok

COVID-19 vaccination centre at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Mr.Ch. CC BY-SA 4.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The government will accelerate vaccinating people in Greater Bangkok and other areas with high-infection rates after having almost completed its initial target of immunizing all healthcare workers.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong insists the department has ample supplies to administer 10 million doses a month of AstraZeneca and Sinovac to those living in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



