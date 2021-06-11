  • June 12, 2021
12 Reportedly Killed in Air Force Plane Crash in Myanmar

Myanmar Air Force Shaanxi Y-8 MRD aircraft in-flight. Photo: M Radzi Desa.



A Myanmar Air Force plane crashed near the city of Mandalay killing at least 12 people, media reported, citing the city’s fire department. It is still unknown what caused the incident.

Four other people who were on board were injured in the incident, according to reports.

Meanwhile, local media reported that senior military officers could have been on board during the crash. A rescue team is currently working at the site.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Nikita Folomov
Sputnik International



