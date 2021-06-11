Building collapses onto road in South Korea, hitting bus & leaving 9 dead, 8 injured







A five-story building which was being demolished has collapsed onto a main road and hit a bus in the South Korean city of Gwangju, killing nine people and seriously injuring eight others, local authorities have said.

Dramatic CCTV footage from the southwestern city showed the moment the block toppled onto the bus, which had pulled up at a stop near the construction site.

The National Fire Agency received an emergency call at around 4:20pm local time on Wednesday (3:20am ET), later confirming that nine people had died in the incident, the Yonhap news agency reported.

