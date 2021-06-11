  • June 12, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Phuket
  3. Phuket pubs, bars…

Phuket pubs, bars to stay closed for July 1 Sandbox reopening

Phuket pubs, bars to stay closed for July 1 Sandbox reopening

Entertainment venue in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.



PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri has confirmed that pubs, bars and other entertainment venues across Phuket will be closed for the July 1 reopening of the island to receiving vaccinated international tourists.

“For the entertainment venues in Phuket, from a meeting of [Phuket] officials, they altogether agreed to keep the venues closed in the first period of July, as we had a cluster from that kind of venue.”

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Aug 1 opening sought for Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
News

Aug 1 opening sought for Koh Samui,...

June 12, 2021
Thailand logs 3,277 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new clusters found on Saturday
News

Thailand logs 3,277 new COVID-19 cases, 8...

June 12, 2021
Thai Government to Close State Quarantine Facilities
News

Thai Government to Close State Quarantine Facilities

June 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.