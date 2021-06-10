Leicester City players promote Phuket in TAT’s new ad campaign
10 million COVID vaccine jabs planned next month
The government plans to administer about 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses next month, with Bangkok to get the largest share and at least 70% of people in Phuket to receive their second jab, according to a senior spokesman.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Friday the centre expected to receive 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in July.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS