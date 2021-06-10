  • June 18, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 10 million COVID…

10 million COVID vaccine jabs planned next month

10 million COVID vaccine jabs planned next month

Nurse preparing a COVID-19 vaccine jab at Bumrungrad International Hospital. Photo: Bumrungrad International Hospital.



The government plans to administer about 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses next month, with Bangkok to get the largest share and at least 70% of people in Phuket to receive their second jab, according to a senior spokesman.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Friday the centre expected to receive 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in July.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Leicester City players promote Phuket in TAT’s new ad campaign
News

Leicester City players promote Phuket in TAT’s...

June 18, 2021
Free state quarantine for arrivals in Thailand by air, sea to cease from July 1
News

Free state quarantine for arrivals in Thailand...

June 18, 2021
PM Prayut tests negative for COVID-19
News

PM Prayut tests negative for COVID-19

June 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.