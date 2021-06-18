420,000 more vaccine doses allocated to Bangkok, postponed appointments prioritised







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has been allocated 420,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, in addition to about 500,000 doses previously provided, according to the BMA’s health office yesterday (Thursday).

Priority is being given to people aged at least 60 and those with any of seven specified diseases, whose appointments,between June 14th and 30th, were postponed due to insufficient doses. The vaccination campaign targets those who registered through the “Mor Prom” app and some of those who registered on the “Thai Ruam Jai” website.

