  • June 18, 2021
Free state quarantine for arrivals in Thailand by air, sea to cease from July 1

Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok Immigration and transfers sign. Photo: Sunline Liu / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



There will no longer be free, state provided quarantine for international arrivals in Thailand by air and sea from July 1st, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today (Friday), citing high costs.

This means Thai and non-Thai citizens flying to Thailand will have to bear the costs of quarantine, at Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotels, the number of which will be increased, said CCSA Spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.

