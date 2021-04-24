Vaccination delay threatens another downward spiral for Thai economy

Vaccination delay threatens another downward spiral for Thai economy1 min read
The combination of a new wave of COVID-19 and delayed vaccination is set to wreak more damage on Thailand’s economy, with people’s incomes falling further and business risks rising.
Slow vaccination progress coupled with a surge of infections has prompted Kasikorn Research Centre to lower its growth projection for the Thai economy this year from 2.6 percent to 1.8 percent.
By Thai PBS World