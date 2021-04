The government has halved its expected number of international visitors to 3-4 million this year and slashed its tourism revenue forecast.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said this month’s third outbreak of Covid-19 had battered tourism sentiment just as it was showing signs of rebounding after the second virus surge subsided.

