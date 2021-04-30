April 30, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Dozens killed, over 100 injured in stampede at crowded bonfire festival in Israel

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Ambulance in Metula, Israel

Ambulance in Metula, Israel. Photo: יעקב CC BY-SA 4.0.


Over 100 people have been injured, many critically, and at least 25 have died in a stampede at a crowded Lag Ba’omer bonfire festival in northern Israel, local media reported, citing emergency services.

“It happened in a split second; people just fell, trampling each other. It was a disaster,” one witness told Haaretz.

A spokesman for the Israeli military said there were at least 25 deaths, according to Jewish Press, while Reuters reported 28 confirmed fatalities, citing a rescue service spokesman. Several other reports claimed up to 38 fatalities.

Full story: rt.com

RT


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID: Turkey starts its first total lockdown and bans alcohol sales

6 hours ago TN
2 min read

Global Youth Issued Joint Statement on Myanmar’s Human Rights Crisis

3 days ago TN
3 min read

Myanmar- Activists assert foreign countries’ back for the coup authority

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

121 Train Services Suspended to Control COVID

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Villages in Nakhon Si Thammarat under lockdown

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Daily COVID infections down to 1,583 on Friday, 15 more fatalities

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

Comedian Kom Chauncheun dies after catching COVID-19, aged 63

6 hours ago TN