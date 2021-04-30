Dozens killed, over 100 injured in stampede at crowded bonfire festival in Israel





Over 100 people have been injured, many critically, and at least 25 have died in a stampede at a crowded Lag Ba’omer bonfire festival in northern Israel, local media reported, citing emergency services.

“It happened in a split second; people just fell, trampling each other. It was a disaster,” one witness told Haaretz.

A spokesman for the Israeli military said there were at least 25 deaths, according to Jewish Press, while Reuters reported 28 confirmed fatalities, citing a rescue service spokesman. Several other reports claimed up to 38 fatalities.

RT




