April 30, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVID control measures to be intensified as of May 1st

COVID-19 coronavirus testing at BNH Hospital, Bangkok

COVID-19 coronavirus testing at BNH Hospital, Bangkok.Photo: Courtesy of BNH Hospital / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


BANGKOK, April 29 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration declared six provinces dark red zones for its harshest disease control measures and asked all parties to implement their work-from-home policy to the fullest degree. The measures will take effect on May 1.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said dark red zones were declared in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA


