April 30, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

4 Killed, 1 Wounded, in Germany Care Clinic Attack

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
German police BMW car

German police BMW car. Photo: ResoneTIC (Pixabay).


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Four people have been killed and one person seriously wounded in an attack at a care clinic in Germany, police said Thursday.

Officers said the victims were subjected to “intense, extreme violence”, but did not give any details around the circumstances of the killings in the eastern city of Potsdam.

A 51-year-old employee has been arrested “under strong suspicion” of carrying out the assault, police said, AFP reported.

The motivation for the attack is not known, they added.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

121 Train Services Suspended to Control COVID

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Daily COVID infections down to 1,583 on Friday, 15 more fatalities

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

Comedian Kom Chauncheun dies after catching COVID-19, aged 63

6 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

121 Train Services Suspended to Control COVID

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Villages in Nakhon Si Thammarat under lockdown

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Daily COVID infections down to 1,583 on Friday, 15 more fatalities

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

Comedian Kom Chauncheun dies after catching COVID-19, aged 63

6 hours ago TN