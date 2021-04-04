4 Killed, 1 Wounded, in Germany Care Clinic Attack





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Four people have been killed and one person seriously wounded in an attack at a care clinic in Germany, police said Thursday.

Officers said the victims were subjected to “intense, extreme violence”, but did not give any details around the circumstances of the killings in the eastern city of Potsdam.

A 51-year-old employee has been arrested “under strong suspicion” of carrying out the assault, police said, AFP reported.

The motivation for the attack is not known, they added.

