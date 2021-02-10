Samut Sakhon is not a new COVID-19 cluster, says Samut Songkhram Governor

Samut Sakhon is not a new COVID-19 cluster, says Samut Songkhram Governor1 min read
The governor of Samut Songkhram, Charas Boonnasa, expressed his concern over the CCSA’s announcement of a new cluster of COVID-19 infections, apparently linked to a female pork vendor in Amphawa district.
He explained, during a press briefing, that the infected woman, is one of the 20 infections at the market, which were discovered during proactive screening. This means that she is not a “super-spreader” and Amphawa district does not contain a new cluster of infections.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World