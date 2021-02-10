February 10, 2021

Thailand reports one new COVID-19 death, 157 more cases

A nurse wearing face shield and mask during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

The government on Wednesday reported one new Covid-19 death, raising the toll to 80, and 157 new cases – 144 local infections and 13 imported – bringing the total to 23,903.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the latest death was a Thai woman, 65, who had suffered from laryngeal cancer, terminal renal failure and high cholesterol.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

