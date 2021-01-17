January 3, 2021

17 Dead, Several Injured As Roof Collapses at Crematorium in India

Ambulance of Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Mysore, India

Ambulance of Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Mysore, India. Photo: Narenfox. CC BY-SA 4.0.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Seventeen people died and several others were injured after an under-construction roof collapsed at a crematorium in the Ghaziabad district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon and is just 53 kilometers away from India’s capital, New Delhi.

According to police in Ghaziabad, people had come to the crematorium to perform final rites for a 65-year-old man, identified as Jai Ram Kumar, when the incident took place.

“Around 30-35 people are expected to be under the rubble. So far, around 20 trapped people have been rescued and immediately admitted to a hospital”, a Ghaziabad police official told Sputnik. The source confirmed 17 fatalities so far.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

