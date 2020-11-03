November 3, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Ancient Hindu Temple Destroyed in Pakistan Over Blasphemy Allegations

1 min read
19 mins ago TN
Pakistan border sign

Pakistan border sign. Image: Wikimedia Commons.


While Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to decry French President Macron for controversially describing “Islam in crisis”, the country reports another attack on religious minorities. The population of Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Ahmadis has shrunk from 15 per cent to less than 4 per cent as the country’s Muslim population rises.

A Hindu temple was vandalised in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi after a Hindu boy was accused of making a blasphemous statement by the Muslim community of the city’s Lyari district.

Coverage of the temple in Lee market show idols of Hindu gods torn down and thrown out of the temple. The temple was razed by the angry mob.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Ancient Hindu Temple Destroyed in Pakistan Over Blasphemy Allegations 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Philippines Battered by Year’s Strongest Typhoon Goni

2 days ago TN
1 min read

‘Erdogan pours fuel on fire and supports terrorism’: German politician

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Death Toll in Landslides in Vietnam Rises to 15, Reports Suggest

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Ancient Hindu Temple Destroyed in Pakistan Over Blasphemy Allegations

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government blocks access to popular adult website Pornhub

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

THAI Airways plans special merit-making flight for devotees

29 mins ago TN
1 min read

Surin lottery vendors seek probe into baht 400 million fraud

36 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close