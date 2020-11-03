Ancient Hindu Temple Destroyed in Pakistan Over Blasphemy Allegations





While Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to decry French President Macron for controversially describing “Islam in crisis”, the country reports another attack on religious minorities. The population of Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Ahmadis has shrunk from 15 per cent to less than 4 per cent as the country’s Muslim population rises.

A Hindu temple was vandalised in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi after a Hindu boy was accused of making a blasphemous statement by the Muslim community of the city’s Lyari district.

Coverage of the temple in Lee market show idols of Hindu gods torn down and thrown out of the temple. The temple was razed by the angry mob.

