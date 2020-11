BANGKOK, Nov 3 (TNA) – A virologist expressed his concern over an outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes respiratory tract infections in young children.

Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University said the RSV is spreading among children aged below five years old.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts